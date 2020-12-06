1/1
Robert G. "Doc" Blanchette
1933 - 2020
BLANCHETTE, ROBERT G. "DOC"
87, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home in West Warwick, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 21, 1933 in Providence, a son of the late Leon and Juliette (Cloutier) Blanchette.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a proud veteran. He was a wonderful father and loving grandfather. Robert was retired from the Carpenters Local # 94 and enjoyed the fruits of his labor for over twenty years. He was a member of the Phenix Sportsman Club, West Warwick Lodge of Elks # 1697, and the Club Jogues for over fifty years. He will be missed by many.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan S. (Souza) Blanchette; his son, Robert Blanchette (Alison); two daughters, Leanne Cuomo and Suzanne Ledford and husband John; five grandchildren, Sean and Ryan Ledford and Juliana, Alexandra, and Benjamin Cuomo; three sisters, Carol Mayer, Claire Rice, and Diane Blanchette; and two brothers, Leon and Paul Blanchette.
A Mass of Christian Burial to which family and friends are invited to attend will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 am in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 48 Highland Street, West Warwick. Military honors will be accorded outside the church after the mass. Burial will be private. Face masks are respectfully requested and social distancing and seating capacity limits in the church will be observed. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
