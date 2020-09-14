DELORME, Robert G. "Bob"
83, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Son of the late George and Simonne A. (Parenteau) Delorme. Fiance of Annette M. (Plante) Lippe. Visitation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 am in SS. John & James Church, 20 Washington Street, West Warwick. Face masks are respectfully requested and social distancing and seating capacity limits will be observed. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com