Robert G. Dunn
1945 - 2020
DUNN, ROBERT G.
75 a long time Rumford resident died on November 19th at the R.I. Veterans Home in Bristol. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Mary G. (Kelley) Dunn.
He worked with his brother Edward for many years in the jewelry industry before retiring. He was a Vietnam War era veteran.
He leaves a sister: Margaret Dunn of Stuart FL and two nephews Edward A. Dunn of Barrington and Christopher P. Dunn of Providence. He was brother of the late Edward A. and Ellen A. Dunn. Funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the R,I. Veterans Home. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
