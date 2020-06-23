MULLANEY, ROBERT G.
79, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Alviano) Mullaney for fifty-four years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Tetreault) Mullaney.
Bob received a Bachelor's Degree from Bryant University and served in the US Army National Reserves.
He was committed to improving the lives of others and dedicated his forty-year career in social work at Vocational Resources, Inc. and later Goodwill Industries. He also served his community as a board member of a local non-profit, and was selected to participate in Leadership Rhode Island. Bob continued his passion of helping others by mentoring children at the San Miguel School in Providence RI.
Bob always had a smile and was a beacon of joy in the lives of whomever he met. Upon his retirement he devoted his time to his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to participate in their lives, always sharing his stories and laughter with them. Bob was known for his love of the ocean, and enjoyed boat rides around Great Island with his family.
Besides his wife, he leaves two children, Patricia A. Brown and her husband Peter of Walpole, MA and Kevin R. Mullaney and his wife Christina of Warwick; and five grandchildren, Michaela, Ryan and Kaitlin Brown and Sean and Andrew Mullaney. He was the brother of the late John "Jack" Mullaney.
His funeral and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.