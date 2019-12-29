|
ALDRICH, ROBERT H. Sr.
96, of Timberline Road, a retired certified public accountant, passed away on Christmas night at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Cosenza) Aldrich. They had been married for 71 wonderful years. Having mutual interests, they were inseparable.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Daniel G. and Marion (Farnum) Aldrich, he lived in Warwick most of his life. He was a graduate of Cranston High School and Rhode Island State College. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II who served in the European Theater of Operation as a sergeant in the Air Transport Command.
Mr. Aldrich was a partner in the accounting firm of Ward, Fisher & Company and also worked at Tillinghast Stiles Company, Blezard Yarn Mills and P&C Quality Screw Products.
He was an active member of Warwick Central Baptist Church and had served on the boards of the John Clarke Retirement Center and the Baptist Home of RI. Previously, he was a member of Fourth Baptist Church in Providence and Oaklawn Community Baptist Church in Cranston.
His Masonic affiliations were Mt. Vernon Lodge #4, the Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and the Rhode Island Shriners. He served as treasurer of Life Time Learning at Central Congregational Church and the Netopian Club.
For many years he was a volunteer for West Bay Community Action. He loved his family and enjoyed sports, gardening and worldwide traveling.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons: Robert H. Aldrich, Jr. of Warwick and David E. Aldrich & his wife Jane of Coventry; two daughters: Susan L. Aldrich and Patricia H. Aldrich both of Warwick; two granddaughters, Sarah K. & Beth A. Aldrich both of Coventry; one brother Stephen R. Aldrich of Venice, FL and many nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel G. Aldrich, Jr., Eleanor Dodge and John F. Aldrich.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 8:30 – 10:00 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick followed by a funeral service at Warwick Central Baptist Church, 3270 Post Rd., Warwick at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Warwick Central Baptist Church, 3270 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or to Alzheimer´s Association RI, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019