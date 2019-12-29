The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Warwick Central Baptist Church
3270 Post Rd
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Aldrich Sr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Aldrich Sr. Obituary
ALDRICH, ROBERT H. Sr.
96, of Timberline Road, a retired certified public accountant, passed away on Christmas night at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Cosenza) Aldrich. They had been married for 71 wonderful years. Having mutual interests, they were inseparable.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Daniel G. and Marion (Farnum) Aldrich, he lived in Warwick most of his life. He was a graduate of Cranston High School and Rhode Island State College. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II who served in the European Theater of Operation as a sergeant in the Air Transport Command.
Mr. Aldrich was a partner in the accounting firm of Ward, Fisher & Company and also worked at Tillinghast Stiles Company, Blezard Yarn Mills and P&C Quality Screw Products.
He was an active member of Warwick Central Baptist Church and had served on the boards of the John Clarke Retirement Center and the Baptist Home of RI. Previously, he was a member of Fourth Baptist Church in Providence and Oaklawn Community Baptist Church in Cranston.
His Masonic affiliations were Mt. Vernon Lodge #4, the Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and the Rhode Island Shriners. He served as treasurer of Life Time Learning at Central Congregational Church and the Netopian Club.
For many years he was a volunteer for West Bay Community Action. He loved his family and enjoyed sports, gardening and worldwide traveling.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons: Robert H. Aldrich, Jr. of Warwick and David E. Aldrich & his wife Jane of Coventry; two daughters: Susan L. Aldrich and Patricia H. Aldrich both of Warwick; two granddaughters, Sarah K. & Beth A. Aldrich both of Coventry; one brother Stephen R. Aldrich of Venice, FL and many nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Daniel G. Aldrich, Jr., Eleanor Dodge and John F. Aldrich.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 8:30 – 10:00 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick followed by a funeral service at Warwick Central Baptist Church, 3270 Post Rd., Warwick at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Warwick Central Baptist Church, 3270 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or to Alzheimer´s Association RI, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now