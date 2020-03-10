|
|
HARRIS, ROBERT H.
84, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4 – 7 p.m. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020