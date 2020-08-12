HARRISON, ROBERT H. (1927-2020)
Robert "Bobby" Harrison passed away peacefully at his home in Jupiter, FL on August 9, 2020.
Bob was born in Providence, RI and was the oldest of ten children. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence College and served his country in the Coast Guard during WWII. Bob enjoyed a successful career in radio and television sales. Many will remember Bob from his days of entertainment which included Dialing for Dollars, The Bobby Harrison Trio and his years at the popular supper club, The Golden Lantern. Bob was a devoted husband and father, a devout Catholic serving as Eucharistic minister at St Philip in R.I. and St. Judes in Tequesta, FL. He was a mentor and coach to several Smithfield, RI baseball and basketball teams. In his retirement, Bob loved to play golf, play bridge and follow his favorite teams, the Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Joyce (McAllister) Harrison, his children Robert Jr. (Marilyn) San Francisco, CA, Martha Manzi (Ralph) Cranston, RI., Judith Choice (Tommy) Middletown, RI., Susan Bell (Sumner) Va. Beach, Va., six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, siblings Ann Gnys, Thomas Harrison, Arlene Kennedy and William Harrison.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Hugh F. Harrison and Anna (Moylan) Harrison, brothers; Joseph Harrison and Donald Harrison, sisters; Jeanne Petit, Kathleen Hornstein and Mary Lou O'Neill.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to your favorite charity
.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later time.