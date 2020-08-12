1/1
Robert H. Harrison
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRISON, ROBERT H. (1927-2020)
Robert "Bobby" Harrison passed away peacefully at his home in Jupiter, FL on August 9, 2020.
Bob was born in Providence, RI and was the oldest of ten children. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence College and served his country in the Coast Guard during WWII. Bob enjoyed a successful career in radio and television sales. Many will remember Bob from his days of entertainment which included Dialing for Dollars, The Bobby Harrison Trio and his years at the popular supper club, The Golden Lantern. Bob was a devoted husband and father, a devout Catholic serving as Eucharistic minister at St Philip in R.I. and St. Judes in Tequesta, FL. He was a mentor and coach to several Smithfield, RI baseball and basketball teams. In his retirement, Bob loved to play golf, play bridge and follow his favorite teams, the Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Joyce (McAllister) Harrison, his children Robert Jr. (Marilyn) San Francisco, CA, Martha Manzi (Ralph) Cranston, RI., Judith Choice (Tommy) Middletown, RI., Susan Bell (Sumner) Va. Beach, Va., six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, siblings Ann Gnys, Thomas Harrison, Arlene Kennedy and William Harrison.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Hugh F. Harrison and Anna (Moylan) Harrison, brothers; Joseph Harrison and Donald Harrison, sisters; Jeanne Petit, Kathleen Hornstein and Mary Lou O'Neill.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to your favorite charity.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 11, 2020
May God bless your families in this time of sorrow. Our condolences to all of you. We remember your Dad as always smiling and I watched him often on Dailing for Dollars with my grandparents! Keep the memories close to your heart. He was a wonderful man.
Chris and Karen Antonelli
Friend
August 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Terrence Fallon
Friend
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of Uncle Bob. Great memories, especially family picnics, his pitching softball games and, of course, his singing. Will carry those great memories and more forever. Love and condolences to the entire family from Ed Leslie Allison and Emily
Ed Gnys & family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved