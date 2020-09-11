1/1
Robert H. Read Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
READ JR., ROBERT H.
76, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Husband of Linda (Eklof) Read; father of Dr. Erik K. Read (Susan), Adam M. Read (Kelly) and Rachel L. Read (DJ Mederios); grandfather of 6; brother of Diane Wragg, Tracy Paul, Teri Paul and Rebecca Kramer. Bob was an investigator with the RI Medical Examiner's Office for 30 years before retiring. He was a Friend of Bill W. A Memorial Service followed by Military Honors, will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 9 New London Ave., West Warwick. Covid restrictions and social distance will be observed. Memorial donations to the Emanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved