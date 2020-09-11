READ JR., ROBERT H.
76, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Husband of Linda (Eklof) Read; father of Dr. Erik K. Read (Susan), Adam M. Read (Kelly) and Rachel L. Read (DJ Mederios); grandfather of 6; brother of Diane Wragg, Tracy Paul, Teri Paul and Rebecca Kramer. Bob was an investigator with the RI Medical Examiner's Office for 30 years before retiring. He was a Friend of Bill W. A Memorial Service followed by Military Honors, will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 9 New London Ave., West Warwick. Covid restrictions and social distance will be observed. Memorial donations to the Emanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. iannottifh.com