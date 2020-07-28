1/1
Robert H. Spatcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPATCHER, ROBERT H.
93, of Coventry, passed away with loving family by his side on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jane A. (Jessop) Spatcher in 2008. Born in Providence, Robert was a son of the late Harry R. and Margaret A. (Ryan) Spatcher.
As a member of the United States Airforce, Robert was a recipient of the Victory Medal after his service in World War II. He then spent his career as a Turbine Operator for Narragansett Electric, where he retired after over 40 years of service without taking one single "sick day". He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Robert was very active in his community and for over 20 years volunteered for "Meals on Wheels".
Robert is survived by his children, Karen Spatcher and her companion Raymond Lambert, and Peter Spatcher and his wife Dianne; grandfather of Matthew Beaudoin, Brian Beaudoin, Melissa Spatcher-Viveiros, Margaret Spatcher-LeBlanc, Mark Spatcher; great-grandfather of Madison, Faith, Olive, Adalyn, Sloane, and Millie. Robert's family would also like to thank the staff at Silver Creek Manor, Bristol, for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Robert's Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM in SS John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry, RI. Burial with Military Honors at RI Veterans Cemetery, will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's honor to "Meals on Wheels" (RIMEALS.org), would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
SS John & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iannotti Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved