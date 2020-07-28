SPATCHER, ROBERT H.
93, of Coventry, passed away with loving family by his side on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jane A. (Jessop) Spatcher in 2008. Born in Providence, Robert was a son of the late Harry R. and Margaret A. (Ryan) Spatcher.
As a member of the United States Airforce, Robert was a recipient of the Victory Medal after his service in World War II. He then spent his career as a Turbine Operator for Narragansett Electric, where he retired after over 40 years of service without taking one single "sick day". He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Robert was very active in his community and for over 20 years volunteered for "Meals on Wheels".
Robert is survived by his children, Karen Spatcher and her companion Raymond Lambert, and Peter Spatcher and his wife Dianne; grandfather of Matthew Beaudoin, Brian Beaudoin, Melissa Spatcher-Viveiros, Margaret Spatcher-LeBlanc, Mark Spatcher; great-grandfather of Madison, Faith, Olive, Adalyn, Sloane, and Millie. Robert's family would also like to thank the staff at Silver Creek Manor, Bristol, for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Robert's Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM in SS John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry, RI. Burial with Military Honors at RI Veterans Cemetery, will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's honor to "Meals on Wheels" (RIMEALS.org
), would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home.