Hewitt, Robert
Robert William Mabon Hewitt, "Bob", 82, of Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was husband to the late Wendy Hewitt and father to the late, great "Big John" Hewitt. He leaves a sister, Lucy Jean Hewitt of Zephyrhills, FL, a son, Paul and three grandchildren; Kayli, Nicolaus and Rae. He also leaves behind his devoted dog, Lewis.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 27, 2019