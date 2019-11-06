|
|
ROTHMAN, ROBERT HILLEL,
aged 92, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. Born and raised in Providence, Bob graduated from Hope High School and matriculated to Brown University. After serving in the army for two years, Bob returned to Brown and graduated in 1948, then married the love of his life Janis Sopkin and joined his father's jewelry manufacturing business, the Charles Rothman Co.
Bob was always community-minded: his associations included Providence Radio Association (Past President), Past Master of Redwood Masonic Lodge #35 AF & AM, Member of the Lincoln School Board of Overseers, and Trustee and Board Chairman of the Roger Williams Medical Center.
Bob never walked away from a challenge: as a private pilot, he (and Janis) logged over 10,000 hours of flight to 26 countries; and then after 50 years of flying, he and Janis went to sea in their trawler "Emeritus" for the next 15 years.
Never at a loss for a great story, Bob charmed everyone with his quick wit, ready smile, and generous heart. The light of the world has dimmed with his passing.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Janis; his three children William Rothman (Meredith Taylor), Lynne Rozsa (Sam Slarskey), and Nancy Reynolds (Jonathan Reynolds); his six grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019