CAHILL, ROBERT J.
84 of Warwick died Sunday at the Kent Regency Center. He was the husband of Ellen C. (Thayer) Cahill.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Raymond J. and Alice D. (Henry) Cahill, he had been a Warwick resident for fifty-seven years. Mr. Cahill was a Customer Engineer for IBM for thirty-two years before his first retirement. He then contracted for IBM, was an insurance safety inspector and then a driver for Arrow Limousine for many years. He was a long-time member of the Warwick Knights of Columbus and served as chairman of their blood donation drives for many, many years. Bob was a communicant of Saint Timothy Church as well as a long-time usher.
Bob was a kind, generous, non-materialistic and selfless man who was always willing to help friends and family through life. He loved to watch cooking shows and tried to claim to be a much better cook than Ellen, though he needed her for her expert sous chef and cleanup skills. They were a perfect match! He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and witty remarks.
Besides his wife of 61 years, he leaves two daughters, Mary-Ellen Hackett of Warwick and Laura A. Cahill of West Warwick; a son, Michael J. Cahill and his wife Michele of Warwick and four grandchildren (Kristina Chilinski Fisher, Katie Chilinski Logan, Robert Chilinski and Christopher Cahill) and ten great grandchildren (Eric, Jonathan, Darren, Ben, Madie, Matt, Nate, Dan, Andrew and Jackson). He was the brother of the late Raymond J. Cahill.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue, Warwick on Thursday at 10 AM. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines to be observed. Calling hours will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Saint Timothy Church 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick RI 02889 or Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com
