CARBERRY, ROBERT J., JR.
86, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Greenville Center where he received compassionate care. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Nancy A. (Giblin) Carberry. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Bridget V. (Bishop) Carberry. Robert was employed at E.R. Picket, retiring in 2006. He formerly worked at J.B. Tebin Plastic Company for 30 years, retiring as foreman. He was also a longtime member of the Ward #3 Democratic Committee and had served on the City of Warwick personnel board. He was the devoted father of Sandra A. (Greg) Gemma, Karleen A. (Paul) Budzenski, Debra A. Hammond, and Robert J. Carberry, III. He cherished the time with his grandchildren, Jessica and Erica Hammond, Jamie Carberry, Ryan, Kevin, and Jonathan Budzenski. He was the loving brother of Adaline King, and the late Marguerite DeLuca, George Carberry, Sr., Janice Games, Marie Simcoe, and Gloria Carberry. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, where social distancing will be observed, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020