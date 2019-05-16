Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
45 Main Street
Harrisville, RI
View Map
DECOSTA, ROBERT J.
Robert J. DeCosta, 83, of East Providence passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Roger Williams Hospital. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Kenney) DeCosta. Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Rogers) DeCosta. Mr. DeCosta was a treatment plant operator for the City of East Providence before he retired. Robert will always be remembered for being auto racing fan and sports enthusiast. Over the years he coached, umpired and refereed softball, football, and little league teams in East Providence. He leaves five children, Barry DeCosta of Boston, David DeCosta and his wife Kimberly of Cranston, Lori Viglone and her husband Glen of Cumberland, Gary DeCosta of East Providence, Martin DeCosta and his wife Amy of East Providence. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, Corey Major, Colby Major, Nicholas DeCosta, Camille DeCosta and Maizey DeCosta. He was the brother of Jean DeCosta, Lorraine Davis, Joseph DeCosta, Richard DeCosta and Mary Storsteen. He was the brother of the late Marjorie Greaves. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Saint Patrick's Church, 45 Main Street, Harrisville, RI. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of East Providence, 115 Williams Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019
