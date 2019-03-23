The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Romuald Chapel,
61 Atlantic Ave.
Matunuck, RI
View Map
DENNENY, ROBERT J., "BOB"
70, of Bass Rd., Matunuck, formerly of Cranston, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of Jean M. (Kerwick) Denneny. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Alice (Donahue) Denneny and stepson of Theresa (Kearney) Denneny of Cranston.
Bob was an engineer for NYNEX for many years before retiring and served in the RI Army National Guard. He was a former coach for the Cranston National Little League, past Vice President of CLCF and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Cranston.
Besides his wife and stepmother, Bob was the devoted father of Kerry J. Moretti of Warwick and Kevin J. Denneny, (CPD) of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Jillian, Rachael, Patrick and Gavin; dear brother of Thomas J. Denneny and his wife Eileen of North Providence, Maureen B. Hobin and her late husband Robert of Warwick and the late Judith L. Handy and her husband Ron of Warwick; and loving uncle of ten nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 25th at 10 a.m. in St. Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Ave., Matunuck. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt.1A) Narragansett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of his late nephew Brian J. Denneny may be made to: American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
