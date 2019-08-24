|
|
DUBE, ROBERT J.
81, died Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred L. (Underwood) Dube. Born in Providence, a son of the late Roland J. and Bertha C. (Allard) Dube, he had been a resident of Warwick since 1943. Bob was employed with the Providence Gas Company for 37 years and always said it was the best job he had ever had. He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Navy on the USS Guin DM33. He was a plank owner of the USS Du Pont DD941, a past member of the Fr. Wallace Assembly 4th degree Knights of Columbus and the Warwick Council K of C. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Tallardy and her husband Robin of Auburndale, FL, and Michele J. Dube and her fiancé Christian Taylor of Blackstone, MA. He will follow his beloved wife and daughter, Susan L. Dube, into heaven. He was the loving grandfather of Darcie L. Dube, and Cody R. Barsotti, and great-grandfather of Colton Dube, all of Blackstone, MA. He also leaves his brother, James P. Dube and his wife Wanda of Toronto, Canada.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions to Brain Injury Association of RI, 1017 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019