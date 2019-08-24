Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Dube

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Dube Obituary
DUBE, ROBERT J.
81, died Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred L. (Underwood) Dube. Born in Providence, a son of the late Roland J. and Bertha C. (Allard) Dube, he had been a resident of Warwick since 1943. Bob was employed with the Providence Gas Company for 37 years and always said it was the best job he had ever had. He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the US Navy on the USS Guin DM33. He was a plank owner of the USS Du Pont DD941, a past member of the Fr. Wallace Assembly 4th degree Knights of Columbus and the Warwick Council K of C. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Tallardy and her husband Robin of Auburndale, FL, and Michele J. Dube and her fiancé Christian Taylor of Blackstone, MA. He will follow his beloved wife and daughter, Susan L. Dube, into heaven. He was the loving grandfather of Darcie L. Dube, and Cody R. Barsotti, and great-grandfather of Colton Dube, all of Blackstone, MA. He also leaves his brother, James P. Dube and his wife Wanda of Toronto, Canada.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions to Brain Injury Association of RI, 1017 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now