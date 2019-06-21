EVON,SR., ROBERT J.

Robert "Bob" Evon, Sr., age 76 of Exeter, passed away with his family by his side Tuesday at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI. Born in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of the late James Joseph and the late Esther (Cowan) Evon, He was the devoted husband of 55 years to Dolores J. (Nestor) Evon. Bob proudly served his country for 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was a Vietnam War veteran, enlisting in 1960 and then retiring in 1987 as a MGySgt. His MOS (military occupational specialty) was Infantry. He remained a "grunt" his entire career. But he was also a Drill Instructor and a Recruiter. Recruiting brought him off a Marine Corps Base and to RI. Upon his formal retirement, he went on to become a Correctional Officer, for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, a member of the V.F.W, and a member of the NRA. He loved the freedom of the open road. Whether it be on his Harley Davidson or his Mustang. Despite his "tough as nails" exterior, he was simply the gentlest, kindest, and the most selfless man you would want to meet. He was always a cool guy with his aviator glasses, was good for a great one-liner, or a quick-witted commentary (inappropriate or not) His magnetic personality was a constant and if you met him you instantly liked him. Bob's family was his pride and joy, he was the best brother, husband, dad, papa, great papa, and uncle. He was a very honorable man and a great teacher and motivator to many. Besides his wife he is survived by his two daughters, that he referred to as his angels, Dolores "Dee" Halpin and her husband James, Elizabeth "Betsy" Cooper, Jr. and her husband Charles "Skip". His son is Robert J. Evon, Jr. He was the loving Papa to Robert "RJ" Cooper, Russell Blank, and Katrina Ewing-Chow. Bob's best buddy was his great-grandson, Brady Cooper. He also leaves his two brothers: William J. and his wife Clare, and James "Jess" Evon and his wife Patty. He wore the title #1 Uncle to many and they all believed they were his favorite. Family and friends are invited to calling hours Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2:00pm-5: 00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893. A Funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915, www.rispca.com For more information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019