Robert J. Ferretti


1931 - 2020
89, of Johnston passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29th. He was surrounded by his family, Claire (Page) Ferretti, his wife of 56 years, his son Rob, and his daughter, Amy. With his passing, he will again be with his beloved son, Tim. Bob was born in Providence on January 4th, 1931 to Costantino and Ida Ferretti. A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, he loved his country. When he was 18 he enlisted in the Navy to honorably serve during the Korean War; after active duty he served as commander of the American Legion Post 43. While working at TF Green Airport he met Claire, the love of his life, and went on to build a loving family. His entire life was dedicated to his family and to God. He had an amazing, mischievous sense of humor that never diminished. His sense of adventure was never quelled and he enjoyed traveling with his loving wife by his side. He dedicated his life to charity, including volunteering at St. Robert's Food Pantry. His gregarious nature endeared him to everyone. He was proud of his children's families: his grandsons, Andrew and Lucas, Rob's wife, Laurie and Amy's companion, Tom Purvis. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Claudia and Arlene and brother, Louis. A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be planned in the future. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Pantry or St. Jude Research Hospital. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 1 to May 29, 2020
