Robert J. George Obituary
GEORGE, ROBERT J.
Robert J. "The Bear" George, 78, was born in Seekonk, MA, died Thursday February 21, 2019 at home in Seekonk, MA, a State Line guy from beginning to the end. He was married to Mary Jane (Sullivan) George for 50 years. He was the son of the late Joseph L. George and Amelia (Dominick) George; and was son-in-law of the late William F.X. and Marie Sullivan.
He was the father of Andrew W. George and Jennifer J. George, and father-in-law to Cherrie Goffe George and the proudest ever "Bampa" to Cal W. George.
A graduate of East Providence High School, Bob had an undying love of race cars, especially Drag Racing, having built a few dragsters from the ground up and worked on numerous ones, it was his true passion. The Bear is best described as a "serial entrepreneur", from owning the Normandy in Seekonk, a pizza place, a diner, a catering truck, a vendor of all things, trademarked or not, a member of the International Independent Showman's Association, a true "Carnie" at heart and yearly trips to Daytona Beach for race car and motorcycle events. His often said "I'm a busy guy" will always be a family slogan.
At the Bear's request, there will be no services. He was a friendly guy but a private guy. If you would like to honor his memory, a donation in his name to ALSAC/ would make him happy.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
