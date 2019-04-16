|
GRAY, ROBERT J.,
68, of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2019. He was the companion of Valerie McLaughlin.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Robert and Gertrude (Carrigan) Gray.
Mr. Gray received his Bachelor's Degree from Providence College and his Master's Degree from Northeastern University.
He worked for the State of RI, Department of Labor & Training for thirty years, retiring as manager.
He was a member of the Shamrock Soccer Club and the Jamestown Penguin Club. He was an avid sailor.
In addition to his companion, he leaves a sister, Kimberly Gray; a niece, Jillian Smollar; a nephew Thomas Scandura; an aunt, Joan Carrigan; and two cousins, Judy and Joyce Sormanti.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4-8pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. For information and condolences visit:www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019