HAXTON, ROBERT J.
85, passed away, April 21, 2019. He was born April 6, 1934, in Providence, RI, the son of the late Thomas C. and Elizabeth F. (McGuinness) Haxton. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his older brother Thomas C. Haxton, Jr. and his younger brother Ronald E. Haxton. Robert graduated from Central High School in 1952. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for two years. Robert was a former member and President of the Providence City Council. He worked with his father and mother at Haxtons Liquors in the Olneyville section of Providence, RI and cared for his parents throughout their lives. He is survived by his sister Florence (Haxton) McGreen and his brother John J. Haxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 25, 2019 at 10 am in the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his memory to: the Christian Brothers Center. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019