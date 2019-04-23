Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Brothers Center
635 Ocean Road
Narragansett, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Haxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Haxton


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Haxton Obituary
HAXTON, ROBERT J.
85, passed away, April 21, 2019. He was born April 6, 1934, in Providence, RI, the son of the late Thomas C. and Elizabeth F. (McGuinness) Haxton. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his older brother Thomas C. Haxton, Jr. and his younger brother Ronald E. Haxton. Robert graduated from Central High School in 1952. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for two years. Robert was a former member and President of the Providence City Council. He worked with his father and mother at Haxtons Liquors in the Olneyville section of Providence, RI and cared for his parents throughout their lives. He is survived by his sister Florence (Haxton) McGreen and his brother John J. Haxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 25, 2019 at 10 am in the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his memory to: the Christian Brothers Center. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now