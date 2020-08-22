HUGHES, ROBERT J., "BOB,"
88, of Delway Road, East Providence, died unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Eileen M. (McLaughlin) Hughes.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Farrell) Hughes, he lived in East Providence for 65 years.
Mr. Hughes was a compositor at the Providence Journal Co. for 38 years before retiring in 1995.
Robert was a founding member and communicant of St. Martha's Church. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy Class of 1949.
Mr. Hughes was a member of the East Providence Knights of Columbus Council #1528 and the Silver Spring Golf Course. He was a former coach for the East Providence Little League and the East Providence Youth Hockey Association. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan.
Robert was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary-Katherine Johnston and her husband Michael of East Providence, two sons, Michael E. Hughes of Wickford and Timothy F. Hughes and his wife Sophia of Kingston, MA and beloved twin grandchildren, Reilly Michael Johnston and Erin Eileen Johnston, both of East Providence. He was the brother of the late Frank Hughes.
His funeral will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday 3-6 p.m. Due to state restrictions only 15 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during calling hours. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Bob's memory to St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI, 02914-3224 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com