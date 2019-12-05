Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church,
1799 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Knox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Knox Obituary
KNOX, ROBERT J.
88, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bob was a Korean War veteran, and served in both the Army & Navy. Beloved and devoted husband for 63 years of Barbara A. (Lacour) Knox.
Father of Mary Townsend, Robert Jr. and Patrick Knox. Grandfather of Tara, Renee, Patrick, Troy, Alexandria, RJ (Robert III) and Avalee. Great-Grandfather of Andrew, Eden, Shamus, Grace and Wyatt. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and close family friends.
His funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday from 2 – 5 p.m. His interment will be in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, immediately following Mass. Contributions in his memory may be made to Special Olympics RI, Warwick Superstars, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -