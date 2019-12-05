|
KNOX, ROBERT J.
88, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bob was a Korean War veteran, and served in both the Army & Navy. Beloved and devoted husband for 63 years of Barbara A. (Lacour) Knox.
Father of Mary Townsend, Robert Jr. and Patrick Knox. Grandfather of Tara, Renee, Patrick, Troy, Alexandria, RJ (Robert III) and Avalee. Great-Grandfather of Andrew, Eden, Shamus, Grace and Wyatt. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and close family friends.
His funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday from 2 – 5 p.m. His interment will be in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, immediately following Mass. Contributions in his memory may be made to Special Olympics RI, Warwick Superstars, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019