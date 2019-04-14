|
LOPES, ROBERT J.
70, of North Dighton, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of fifty years to Gene (Korlacki) Lopes. Robert was born in Providence and worked out of the Local Teamsters #251 in East Providence for twenty-five years as a truck driver, retiring in 1994. Mr. Lopes enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Robert enjoyed woodworking, small engine repair and working in his yard. He could fix or repair just about anything and would help anyone if they needed him. Survivors besides his wife are two daughters: Janice L. Munroe and her husband Stephen of North Dighton; Kerri Lopes and her husband Mark Ready of North Dighton; three grandchildren: Stephen, Thomas and Kristopher; three sisters: Janice Jessop of Warwick; Maureen McMahon of Johnston; Karen Rainone of Warwick; two brothers: John Lopes and Joseph Lopes both of Warwick; along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.. All Services for Mr. Lopes are Private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318 All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funerl Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019