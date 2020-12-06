MARTIN, ROBERT J.
77, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence, RI. He was married to his to his wife, Theresa E. (Simonelli) Martin, originally from Southbridge, MA, for 55 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Helen (Gobis) Martin. He leaves behind two sons: Army LTC Robert J. Martin of Florida and Christopher Derek Martin of New York. He also leaves behind a sister, Elaine Souza, of Cranston, RI and a brother, William Martin of Smithfield, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob grew up in Fox Point, graduating from Hope High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Army and was a proud Veteran. He graduated from Bryant College in 1966 and joined Chi Gamma Iota, serving as athletic director. He and his family moved to Smithfield in 1973.
Bob was the owner of RJ Martin, Inc., in Smithfield and was known state-wide as an excellent accountant and Enrolled Agent. He truly enjoyed meeting with his clients, whom he considered family. He knew many of them for decades.
A leader in the Smithfield community, Bob served as Committee Chairman for Troop 3 Greenville BSA and was proud to see both sons elevated to the rank of Eagle Scout. He served for decades as an officer of the Smithfield Sportsman Club, often serving as Chairman of the annual "Field Day". He was an active member of the Smithfield Elks and served as Trustee.
Bob was parishioner of St. Philip's Catholic Church in Greenville for 47 years. He was a 3rd degree Knight and charter member of the St Philip's Knights of Columbus Council #11087 and later a 4th degree Knight. He served on the board of the RI Catholic Committee on Scouting.
He enjoyed travelling throughout New England with his family. He enjoyed socializing, playing cards and golfing with friends at the Elks.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 between 9:30-10:30AM, Words of Remembrance at 10:30AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Face masks, social distancing and limited seating capacity will be observed.
Burial, with full military honors at St Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, will be private.
