MARTINI, ROBERT J.
age 94, formerly of Community Road, Warwick, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. He was the husband of the late Margaret M (Kazarian) Martini.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Carmine and Helen A (McGee) Martini, he lived in Warwick for most of his life. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Indiana Technical College in 1949, and was a U.S. Navy/Submarine Veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
Mr. Martini was employed with local RI and MA industries, including 19 years with Roger Williams Hospital in Providence as Plant Engineer before retiring in 1986.
He is survived by two daughters, Sally M. Ottaviano of Warwick and Susan A. Andrade of West Warwick; three grandchildren, Nicole O. Monte, Joseph F. Andrade, Jr., and Noel O. Correnti; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jackson Monte and Sophia, Anthony and Niccolo Correnti.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with Military Honors at St. Ann's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Timothy Church Maintenance Fund. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020