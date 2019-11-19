|
MULHEARN, SR., ROBERT J. "BOB"
80, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Miriam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Theodore F. and Loretta M. (Canning) Mulhearn.
Mr. Mulhearn was a Marine Veteran who to this day remains proud of his service and lives his life in accord with the USMC motto "Semper Fi". After leaving the military, he earned a Journeyman's license in the Fire Protection Industry. He worked in that field for several years before establishing the Bristol Fire Protection Company in 1970. He was a member of Local Union 715, 676 and 669. He also owned and operated Mulhearn's Pub in East Providence from 1990 to 2002. Over the years, Bob has been affiliated with a number of civic and community organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, the Irish Social Club, Sons of the Irish Kings and the East Providence and Pawtuxet Athletic Clubs. He is known as "Bob the Raffler" by many who have benefited from his fundraising efforts. Included in this group are the East Providence Carousel, American Legion Post 311, Pawtucket St. Patrick's Parade and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. He has been a driving force behind the Faces of Ireland contest, and for many years on January 1st, Bob took the plunge in Matunuck to benefit MS. Bob was honored to be the 2010 Grand Marshall in the Pawtucket St. Patrick's Day Parade. He enjoyed summers in Matunuck and winters at Lauderdale by the Sea in Florida. He was also an avid Notre Dame and Patriots football fan.
Besides his loving companion, Donna Yabroudy, he leaves one daughter, Kerri E. Mulhearn of Seekonk, three sons, Robert J. Mulhearn, Jr. and his wife Donna of Rehoboth, Edward T. Mulhearn of Seekonk and Patrick F. Mulhearn and his wife Tracey of Seekonk, three grandchildren, Michaela Mulhearn, Joshua and Victoria Martin.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019