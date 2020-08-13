MURPHY, ROBERT "BOB" J.
of South Boston, MA (formerly of Reading and Medford) passed away on August 9, 2020 at the Woburn Nursing Center in Woburn, Massachusetts. He was 87 years of age.
Bob was born in Malden, Massachusetts on September 1, 1932 the son of the late James F. and Daisy A. (Graves) Murphy. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps being honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. After 30 years of service, he retired from the US Postal Service in South Boston. Bob belonged to several veterans' organizations including the American Legion Post #62 in Reading where he was Past Commander. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS and the Winthrop Elks.
Known for his quick wit, and for his resemblance to his reputed distant cousin Senator Ted Kennedy, Bob was the quintessential man-about-town often celebrating his Irish heritage by spreading his good cheer in the Irish pubs and taverns of South Boston. Bob enjoyed spending his summers in Ossipee, New Hampshire where he was a member of the Indian Mound Golf Club and was a 50 year seasonal camper at Terrace Pines Campground. A life-long Red Sox fan, Bob ventured to Florida each March to attend Red Sox spring training games. For the past twenty years he has enjoyed the companionship of his pet cat "Fluffy".
Bob was the devoted father of Timothy R. Murphy and his wife Patti of Providence, RI, James L. Murphy of Reading, Lisa E. Murphy of S. Boston, and Scott W. Murphy and his wife Haruko of Medford. Loving grandfather of Kristina, Jillian, Erin, Mackenzie and Cameron and loving great grandfather of Layla and Knight. Cherished brother of the late Kenneth P. Murphy. He is also survived by his former wife Lois R. MacElhiney of Reading.
Due to Covid social distancing rules, funeral services and burial for Bob are private and there are no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Home Base 1 Constitution Rd. Charlestown, MA 02129.
For on line guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home of Reading.