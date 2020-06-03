REILLY, ROBERT J., JR.
age 87, of Warwick, passed away at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia A. Reilly.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Robert J. and Isabel Reilly, he was a life-long Warwick resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and avid boater on Narragansett Bay.
Mr. Reilly was a graduate of The Brown and Sharpe Journeyman Apprenticeship. He worked at Brown and Sharpe Co. and Hoffacker Machine Co.. He most recently worked as a launch captain at Conanicut Yacht Club in Jamestown, retiring after 18 years at the age of 82.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael R. Reilly of Davie, FL; two daughters, Sandra E. Reilly of West Warwick and Dianne M. Reilly of New Bedford, MA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private burial, with military honors, will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at "The Shack" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.