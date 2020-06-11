Robert Joel "Bob" Richardson
1929 - 2020
Richardson, Robert "Bob" Joel
Robert "Bob" Joel Richardson, 90, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 8, 2020 in the Grand Island Genesis Health Care Center. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Alexander and Adele Richardson. Bob was a graduate of City College of New York and worked as an electrical engineer and technical librarian for Raytheon Company from 1964 until his retirement in 1991, after which he worked for more than fifteen years as a freelance indexer of books. A longtime resident of Barrington and later of Bayview Estates in Portsmouth, he was an avid reader and student of history. He was a member of Channing Memorial Church in Newport. He enjoyed music, particularly jazz and country & western. Bob was a superb carpenter and craftsman, and he remained actively working with his hands, on small projects through the later years of his life. He proudly celebrated his 90th birthday in August of last year. Bob is survived by his former wife, Susan Richardson, of Barrington, RI, and his two sons, Robbie Richardson of Bristol, RI, and Jamie Richardson, of Los Angeles, CA. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
