DAHMER, Robert John
age 73, of Tiverton, passed away on October 10, 2020 due to an ongoing illness. He was the husband of Joanne Blount to whom he had been married 49 years.
Bob graduated from URI having obtained his MBA in Business. He was the former vice president of Bay Queen Cruises and was well known in Warren RI as an active member of the East Bay Chamber of Commerce serving as President and Board member of the Better Business Bureau of RI. Bob was a member of the Propeller Club, and PVA (Passenger Vessel Association of America), Chairman of Columbus Credit Union (now Navigant) and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warren, Bristol. For a brief period of time he taught Hospitality and Tourism at Bristol Community College and was a tax preparer.
Besides his beloved wife, Bob is survived by his children, Matthew (Jessica), Jonathan (Juliana) and Jamie Ruth (Logan) and grandchildren, Ethan, Zachary, Felix and Elric.
Bob's funeral services will be held and announced at a later date. His arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. For online tributes, please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com