1/1
Robert John Dahmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAHMER, Robert John
age 73, of Tiverton, passed away on October 10, 2020 due to an ongoing illness. He was the husband of Joanne Blount to whom he had been married 49 years.
Bob graduated from URI having obtained his MBA in Business. He was the former vice president of Bay Queen Cruises and was well known in Warren RI as an active member of the East Bay Chamber of Commerce serving as President and Board member of the Better Business Bureau of RI. Bob was a member of the Propeller Club, and PVA (Passenger Vessel Association of America), Chairman of Columbus Credit Union (now Navigant) and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warren, Bristol. For a brief period of time he taught Hospitality and Tourism at Bristol Community College and was a tax preparer.
Besides his beloved wife, Bob is survived by his children, Matthew (Jessica), Jonathan (Juliana) and Jamie Ruth (Logan) and grandchildren, Ethan, Zachary, Felix and Elric.
Bob's funeral services will be held and announced at a later date. His arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. For online tributes, please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
4012456818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved