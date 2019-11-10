|
DAMIANI, ROBERT JOSEPH
78, of Seekonk, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Buttles) Damiani. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage together.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Joseph and Assuntina (Paoli) Damiani. He was a graduate of Tolman High School in Pawtucket. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Seabees (construction battalion). He was stationed in Okinawa and Thailand. When he returned to the states, he began a building trade career as a cement finisher. He later served for 13 years as the Business Agent for the OPCM Local 40. He was a proud member of the Seekonk Knights of Columbus.
Besides his wife Jane, he leaves four children, Jane V. Damiani, Alan Damiani and his wife Andrea, Dawn Sherriff and her husband Billy and Darren Damiani and his wife Jill. He also leaves his treasured grandchildren, Hannah, Lane, Grace, Zachary, Drew, Emma, Megan, Dylan and Ava. He also leaves two sisters, Josephine Lama and Carol Dick and her husband Bob and one brother-in-law, George Dulieu. He was the brother of the late Samuel Damiani, Lena Taylor and her husband Clyde, Pauline Dulieu, Doris Proulx and her husband Lionel and was the brother-in-law of the late Frank Lama.
Thank you for the care and compassion provided by Community VNA of Attleboro during these last few months.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 4-8. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019