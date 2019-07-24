|
HAWKINSON, Jr., P.E., Robert K. "Bob"
age 89, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Helen Prendergast Hawkinson to whom he was married for 62 years.
Born in New York City, NY the son of the late Robert K., Sr. and Juliette Cabaud Hawkinson, he was a longtime resident of both Providence and Warren, RI.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert K. Hawkinson III, P.E. and US Navy Veteran; his daughter Christine Hawkinson and grandson, Christopher Overton. His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main St., Warren followed by burial in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery. For full obituary and service information please visit, www.wilbur-romano.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 24, 2019