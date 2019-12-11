Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
402 Broadway
Providence, RI
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
402 Broadway
Providence, RI
PORTUKALIAN, ROBERT K., "BOB"
92, of Warwick, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Hazel (Marabian) Portukalian. Born in Chelsea, MA, he was the son of the late Sepon and Zevart (Boyajian) Portukalian.
Bob was the owner of Providence Violin Shop and was a WW-II U.S. Army veteran.
He was the devoted father of Kenneth B. Portukalian and his wife Rosemarie of Cranston and the late Gregory S. Portukalian; cherished grandfather of Robert Portukalian, Joseph Portukalian and his wife Andrea and Alessandra Portukalian; and dear brother of the late Arpina "Penny" Portukalian.
Visiting hours are Thursday, December 12th at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., followed by burial with military honors at North Burial Ground, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
