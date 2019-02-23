KOTLER, ROBERT

78, of Cranston died peacefully Friday morning, February 22nd, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Dolores (Tridenti) Kotler to whom he was married for 59 years. A lifelong Rhode Islander, he was the only child to Irving and Ann (Novak) Kotler.

Bob was an avid fan of all Boston teams and car enthusiast, especially of his 1982 Corvette. Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Keith Kotler and his wife Mary, Jason Kotler, his only daughter Kimberly Mahdesian, her husband Paul, and his two loving grandchildren, Kellen and Catrina Kotler.

VISITATION will be Monday from 1-3 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a gathering at the family home at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by mail, 230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or by phone 1-888-733-6744 or fax 1-896-587-9178.