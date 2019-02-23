The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kotler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kotler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Kotler Obituary
KOTLER, ROBERT
78, of Cranston died peacefully Friday morning, February 22nd, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Dolores (Tridenti) Kotler to whom he was married for 59 years. A lifelong Rhode Islander, he was the only child to Irving and Ann (Novak) Kotler.
Bob was an avid fan of all Boston teams and car enthusiast, especially of his 1982 Corvette. Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Keith Kotler and his wife Mary, Jason Kotler, his only daughter Kimberly Mahdesian, her husband Paul, and his two loving grandchildren, Kellen and Catrina Kotler.
VISITATION will be Monday from 1-3 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a gathering at the family home at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by mail, 230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or by phone 1-888-733-6744 or fax 1-896-587-9178. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now