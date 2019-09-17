|
ADAMS, Robert L.
Cumberland,
Lt. Col. (Ret. USMC)
ADAMS, Robert L., 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by his family in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Marlyce (Wimmer) Adams. They have been married for 55 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Albert and Doris (Lanoue) Adams. He resided in Cumberland for 54 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Robert retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Marine Corps after 37 years of dedicated service to his country, obtaining the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
He also was formerly employed by the City of Attleboro as the personnel director for many years.
He was a graduate of North Carolina State University, where he was the captain of the swim team.
He was a former trustee of the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket. He was a member of the Pawtucket Rotary Club and the Jaycees. He brought joy to children on Christmas Eve as part of Operation Santa Claus in Cumberland. Robert was an avid golfer and loved spending free time at the beach with his family.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son; Craig R. Adams of San Rafael, CA., two daughters; former RI State Representative Karen L. MacBeth of North Kingstown and Kimberly A. Adams of Dennis, MA. One sister Roberta Peloquin of Cumberland. Three grandchildren; Abigail, Mary, and Robert MacBeth and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Robert's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Friday at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Robert L. Adams Scholarship, Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, 1 Moeller Place, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019