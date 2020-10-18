BOYD, ROBERT L. "BOB"
91, of Bullocks Point Avenue, Riverside Terrace, Riverside, died peacefully on October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Constance (Carey) Boyd.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday October 20, 2020 in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com