|
|
CASTIGLIONE, ROBERT L., Ph.D.
75, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was the husband of Rosalind M. (MacAndrew) Castiglione for 52 years. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Violet (Settimi) Castiglione. Robert was a Professor of Philosophy at Rhode Island College for 44 years before retiring in 2017. He helped and encouraged countless students in their educational endeavors. He was also a devoted and generous son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children, Elizabeth Castiglione and her husband Thomas Hoopes of Philadelphia, PA, Joseph R. Castiglione and his wife Mica Pollock of San Diego, CA, Andrew A. Castiglione and his wife Diane of Seabrook, TX and Monica H. Brennan of Wakefield; seven grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Hoopes, Alyssa, David, Gabriel, Elea and Jonah Castiglione. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Moss and her husband Gregory of Cortland, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 4-7 pm in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882, , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or The Mary D Fund, P.O. Box 323, Block Island, RI 02807. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019