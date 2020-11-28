1/1
Robert L. "Bibbits" Cotnoir
COTNOIR, ROBERT L. "BIBBITS"
97, of Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Husband of the late Stacia (Bolek) Cotnoir and father of Robert D. Cotnoir (Denise) and the late Ann M. Picard (Steve).
Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Visitation Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Covid 19 restrictions (face masks and social distancing) will be required. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
