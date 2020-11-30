1/1
Robert L. Gilson
GILSON, ROBERT L.
81, of Smithfield, and formerly Cumberland, passed away Saturday November 28th, 2020 at Heritage Hills, Smithfield. Born in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late William Lloyd & Marion (Fowles) Gilson. He was loving husband of Pamela (Glenney) Gilson, and brother of the late Carol Gilson Andree. Bob & Pam celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in June.
He is survived by Pam and their children Mark, Matt (Jen), & Meredith (Bryan). He was very proud of his grandchildren Leila, Jake, Jeb, Gea, & Lily. He was happiest in recent years when the family was together, with close ties to the Glenney, Keller and Trachier/Richardson families.
Bob was a UConn graduate, where he met Pam, and president of the Delta Chi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant at Fort Hood, Texas. His corporate career included U.S. Electrical Motors, Cheeseborough Ponds, Health-Tex, Fram Corp., and Vice-President at Wright Line. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning his own business, starting Mailboxes, Etc. (the UPS Store) in Greenville. He was an active member and past president of Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland. In retirement, he enjoyed managing the volunteers at the Blackstone Valley Tourism Welcome Center.
A public memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
