Hart, Robert L.
77, of Warwick passed away on April 2, 2019 at Mt. Snow in Dover, Vermont skiing, his favorite pastime.
He was the husband of the late Jean E. (Neary) Hart. Born in Warwick, RI, of which he was a lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Melvin C. Sr. and Ellen (MacDonald) Hart.
He was the selflessly devoted father of Jeanne L. Hart, Steven J. Hart, and the late Eileen E. Hart.
He was the brother of Thomas W. Hart, the late Melvin C. Hart, Jr. and Bette-Anne McGuire.
He will be dearly missed by those he cared for and loved. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
