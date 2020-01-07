|
|
HICKEY, ROBERT L.
88, of Providence, passed away at his home on January 4th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rose C. (Costantino) Hickey for 66 years. Born in Providence, he was one of twelve children, in the family of the late William L. Hickey and Katherine (Pierce) Hickey. Bob retired from the Narragansett Bay Commission. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jane Silvestri and Elizabeth Guarino (Jerry), his grandchildren, Katherine Cremean (James) and Vincent Guarino (Michele), his three great-grandchildren, Avery, Everett and Giana, and his brother-in-law, Ralph Costantino. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 9 a.m. from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020