LEBLANC, ROBERT L. "BOB"
55, of Herbert St., Warwick, passed away at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, NH, from injuries sustained from a snowmobile accident in Stratford, NH on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Julie M. (Briggs) LeBlanc for 27 years. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of Aline M. (Fournier) LeBlanc of Warwick, and the late Lester R. LeBlanc, Ph.D.
Robert was an achiever and a great provider for his family. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School in 1982 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Rhode Island in 1990. He founded Computer Network Specialists, now located in Warwick in 1989.
Robert enjoyed boating, fishing, riding ATV's and snowmobiling. He belonged to the RI Saltwater Anglers Association. Robert was humbled to participate in the "Take a Kid Fishing program."
He was the father of James R. LeBlanc and Jillian R. LeBlanc, both of Warwick. He was the brother of Anne F. Salisbury (Stephen) of West Greenwich and Paula J. Rekos (Russell) of South Kingstown. Robert was the uncle of Bryan, Justin, Elizabeth Salisbury, John, Alexandra, and Catherine Rekos.
His Funeral will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Interment at Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery in South Kingstown will be private. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a memorial fund at MealTrain https://mealtrain.com/0yIn99 in Bob's name would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020