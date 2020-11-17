PHELPS, Robert L.
Robert L. Phelps, 74, of Coventry, died at Kent Hospital, November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia E. (Donnelly) Phelps. Mr. Phelps was born in South Kingstown, a son of the late Charles N. Phelps, II and the late Stella (Young) Phelps.
A resident of Coventry for 43 years, he was employed as a Shipsfitter at Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corp. Quonset, retiring 12 years ago. Mr. Phelps was a member of Apponaug Old Timers.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his devoted sons, Jason R. Phelps of Coventry, Damon R. Phelps and his wife Melissa of South Kingstown, and his cherished grandson Ryan Robert Phelps. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paula Labrie, Charles Phelps, III, Denison Phelps, and Gerald Phelps.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Phelps' funeral and burial will be private.
