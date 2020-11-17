1/1
Robert L. Phelps
PHELPS, Robert L.
Robert L. Phelps, 74, of Coventry, died at Kent Hospital, November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia E. (Donnelly) Phelps. Mr. Phelps was born in South Kingstown, a son of the late Charles N. Phelps, II and the late Stella (Young) Phelps.
A resident of Coventry for 43 years, he was employed as a Shipsfitter at Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corp. Quonset, retiring 12 years ago. Mr. Phelps was a member of Apponaug Old Timers.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his devoted sons, Jason R. Phelps of Coventry, Damon R. Phelps and his wife Melissa of South Kingstown, and his cherished grandson Ryan Robert Phelps. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paula Labrie, Charles Phelps, III, Denison Phelps, and Gerald Phelps.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Phelps' funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
November 16, 2020
Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him. I had the great pleasure of knowing him and working with him, I send my deepest sympathy to his wife and family members. RIP Bob.
PAUL M CICCONE
Friend
