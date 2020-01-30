The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Church
1201 Greenwich Avenue
Apponaug, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Radcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Radcliffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Radcliffe Obituary
RADCLIFFE, ROBERT L.
88, beloved husband of Judith (Burque) Radcliffe, passed away on Monday, January 27. He leaves behind three children, David Radcliffe, Lynda Bagley (Al), and Sandra Radcliffe (James Donaldson Jr); three step-children, Lynn Felici-Gallant (Paul), Brenda Medeiros, and Mark Felici (Mike); seven grandchildren, Michael Radcliffe, Ashley Radcliffe, Dale Stewart (Scott), Craig Bagley (Katy), Meghan Donaldson (Richard Clossick), James Donaldson III, and Benjamin Donaldson; two step-grandchildren, Kailyn Medeiros and Alissa Medeiros; three great-grandchildren, Connor Stewart, Cole Stewart, and Sloan Bagley, and one step-great-grandchild, Jace Gardner. Bob is predeceased by two brothers, James and William Radcliffe.
Bob grew up in Warwick, the son of the late LaForest and Virginia (Conley) Radcliffe. He graduated from Brown University in 1953 and was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy three days later, serving on active duty during the Korean War. He remained in the U.S. Navy Reserve, rising to the rank of Commander. In his professional life, he was a sales engineer for Miller Box Co. of Warwick.
He enjoyed technology, golf, travel, and was an avid reader. He was known affectionately as "Bimpy" by his adoring grandchildren. Bob will be deeply missed by many.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Christian Church, 1201 Greenwich Avenue, Apponaug. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics of Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, 02917, would be appreciated. Remembrances may be shared at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now