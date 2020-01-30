|
|
RADCLIFFE, ROBERT L.
88, beloved husband of Judith (Burque) Radcliffe, passed away on Monday, January 27. He leaves behind three children, David Radcliffe, Lynda Bagley (Al), and Sandra Radcliffe (James Donaldson Jr); three step-children, Lynn Felici-Gallant (Paul), Brenda Medeiros, and Mark Felici (Mike); seven grandchildren, Michael Radcliffe, Ashley Radcliffe, Dale Stewart (Scott), Craig Bagley (Katy), Meghan Donaldson (Richard Clossick), James Donaldson III, and Benjamin Donaldson; two step-grandchildren, Kailyn Medeiros and Alissa Medeiros; three great-grandchildren, Connor Stewart, Cole Stewart, and Sloan Bagley, and one step-great-grandchild, Jace Gardner. Bob is predeceased by two brothers, James and William Radcliffe.
Bob grew up in Warwick, the son of the late LaForest and Virginia (Conley) Radcliffe. He graduated from Brown University in 1953 and was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy three days later, serving on active duty during the Korean War. He remained in the U.S. Navy Reserve, rising to the rank of Commander. In his professional life, he was a sales engineer for Miller Box Co. of Warwick.
He enjoyed technology, golf, travel, and was an avid reader. He was known affectionately as "Bimpy" by his adoring grandchildren. Bob will be deeply missed by many.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Christian Church, 1201 Greenwich Avenue, Apponaug. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics of Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, 02917, would be appreciated. Remembrances may be shared at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020