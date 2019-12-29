|
|
85 of Johnston passed away peacefully after a sudden diagnosis of cancer surrounded by his family on Friday December 27, 2019. Robert was born in Providence, a son of the late Vittorio Ricci and Clara (Croce) Ricci. He was the devoted husband of 61 years to the late Joan (Brouillette) Ricci. Robert is survived by his loving children, Pamela Ricci Danis of Warwick, Lynn Ricci Paton of Johnston, Toni Ricci of Johnston, Janice Ricci of Warwick, Joanne Ricci Galli of Johnston. Robert had a special loyalty and devotion to his son Robert, for which he made every stride to care for him. Robert was predeceased by his infant daughter, Lynn Marie Ricci. He was the blessed Grandfather of Samantha Joan Galli. James Douglas Galli and Michael James Paton. He is survived by his loving brother Eugene V Ricci (Natalie) of Cranston and loving sister Elaine A Ricci of Johnston. He was predeceased by his sisters Palma E Zampini and Mafalda H. Quaranta. After schooling in Johnston he went to work for the Federal Knife company. Later becoming a roofer. Robert had a love of baseball, especially the Red Sox and Ted Williams. He enjoyed being outside and keeping up the property and tending to his garden. He was a handyman and could fix anything with a screwdriver and string. He was honest, humble. strong and trustworthy for which everyone could count on. He took great care and responsibility for his family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Rocco Church, 931 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITING HOURS are TUESDAY MORNING from 8:30-10am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019