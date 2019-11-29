|
STEVENSON, ROBERT L.
86, of Cranston died Sunday at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carol C. (Stone) Stevenson.
Born in New Rochelle, NY the son of the late David L, and Maisie (Baptiste) Stevenson he was raised by his maternal grandparents Louis and Maria (DeJesus) Baptiste whom he dearly loved. Mr. Stevenson was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence and a Navy veteran having served honorably aboard the U.S.S. Kearsarge during the Korean War. In 1958, Mr. Stevenson joined the Providence Police Department beginning as a foot patrolman and later a motorcycle patrolman. A recipient of the Providence Police Department Purple Heart, Mr. Stevenson was later promoted to detective where he worked on major organized crime investigations of the time. Perhaps his most noteworthy investigation was that of the 1968 murders of Rudolph Marfeo and Anthony Melei which resulted in the indictment and prosecution of Raymond L.S. Patriarca for murder conspiracy. This was later recounted in the book The Prince of Providence and the podcast Crimetown. Of note was Mr. Stevenson's central role in disproving the testimony of Father Raymond Moriarty – a key alibi witness for Patriarca. Mr. Stevenson was a resident of Cranston for 43 years, a member of the F.O.P., and a daily communicant of St. Mark Church.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Michael J. Stevenson and his wife Mary Elizabeth Stevenson of N. Smithfield, Kevin T. Stevenson and his wife Christina Stevenson of Port Orange, FL and his two granddaughters Taylor and Chloe Stevenson. He was the father of the late Ryan J. Stevenson and brother of the late David L. Stevenson.
His funeral will be Monday at 9 A.M. from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Mass of Christian burial at St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston at 10 A.M. Calling hours Sunday 2-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2019