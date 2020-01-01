|
TUTHILL, ROBERT L. JR.
69, of Riverside, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Berkshire Place Nursing Home, Providence.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert L. Tuthill Sr. and Lucille (Welch) Tuthill, and his brother Bruce U. Tuthill, all of Riverside.
He is survived by his sons; Bryan (Kim) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Barry (Michaela), Benjamin of Rumford, and daughter Rachel of Portland, ME and four grandchildren. Two sisters; Susan Poland (Dennis) of Vero Beach, FL and Laurel Power (David) of Jensen Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his caregivers at Berkshire Place and HopeHealth Hospice Care. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020