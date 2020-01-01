The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tuthill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Tuthill Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Tuthill Jr. Obituary
TUTHILL, ROBERT L. JR.
69, of Riverside, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Berkshire Place Nursing Home, Providence.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert L. Tuthill Sr. and Lucille (Welch) Tuthill, and his brother Bruce U. Tuthill, all of Riverside.
He is survived by his sons; Bryan (Kim) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Barry (Michaela), Benjamin of Rumford, and daughter Rachel of Portland, ME and four grandchildren. Two sisters; Susan Poland (Dennis) of Vero Beach, FL and Laurel Power (David) of Jensen Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his caregivers at Berkshire Place and HopeHealth Hospice Care. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now