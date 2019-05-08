|
Adams, Robert M.
Robert Matthews Adams was born in Buffalo, NY and raised in Barrington, RI. He moved to Port Washington, NY in 1975 and retired to Montecito, CA. Last year he returned to New York. He died at home on April 29, 2019 at age 77 after braving a nine-year battle with multiple cancers.
Bob graduated from Brown University in 1963, served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965, and earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 1967. He began his career that year at Chase Manhattan Bank. In 1972 he joined Loeb Rhodes where he helped pioneer the underwritten conversion of mutual savings institutions and sales of mortgage-backed bonds. He jumped to E.F. Hutton in 1977, overseeing financial institution transactions and tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds. In 1984, Bob co-founded Adams Cohen & Associates and Adams Cohen Securities. For ten years he converted banks from mutual to stock ownership. For the rest of his life he consulted and worked as a private investor in various companies.
Growing up, Bob attended Barrington High School for two years before completing high school at the Mount Hermon School in 1959. Outside of work, his passion for sailing began on Narragansett Bay where he raced in Indian and S-Class fleets before joining Sonar and MBO fleets on Manhasset Bay, NY. Enjoyment of open water led to powerboating up and down the East Coast, and several explorations of Alaska's Coast. Bob was an avid downhill skier and travelled the world.
Bob is survived by his wife Anita Cleva Adams; children Curtis Sedgwick Adams and Aleesa Adams Haro; grandchildren James, Cecelia, and Matthew Adams; Nephew John Sedgwick Adams; Niece Julie Adams Granshaw. Son of the late Dr. Sedgwick Steele Adams and Harriet Mills Adams. His brother John Stafford Adams recently predeceased him.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019