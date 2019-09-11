|
|
CONROY, ROBERT M.
71, passed away September 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Harmaian) Conroy for 48 years; father of Melissa, Alyson, and Matthew; grandfather of Lillian and Penelope.
Funeral Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church, Broad Street, Edgewood, at 10 AM. Visiting hours, Friday 4-8 PM. Full obituary condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019