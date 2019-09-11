Home

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Broad Street
Edgewood, RI
Robert M. Conroy Obituary
CONROY, ROBERT M.
71, passed away September 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Harmaian) Conroy for 48 years; father of Melissa, Alyson, and Matthew; grandfather of Lillian and Penelope.
Funeral Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church, Broad Street, Edgewood, at 10 AM. Visiting hours, Friday 4-8 PM. Full obituary condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
